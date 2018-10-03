



Three Abia senators on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday clinched the tickets of the party for the 2019 general elections in the state.

While Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South, went through the crucible of a keenly contested race to grab his ticket, his counterparts from Abia North and Abia Central, Senators Mao Ohuabunwa and Theodore Orji, literally got theirs without stress.

Abaribe, who seeks to return to the Upper Chamber for the fourth tenure, polled 413 votes to defeat three other contestants.

The contestants included the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ikechi Mgboji, a former state lawmaker, Chief Emeka Stanley, and Chief Solomon Ogunji, an aide to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Orji, popularly called Ochendo, and Ohuabunwa, also known as “Follow better’, who are seeking a second term, polled 489 and 741 votes, respectively.

The two senators were sole aspirants of PDP in their respective senatorial districts.