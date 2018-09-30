Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Sokoto State, Alhaji Manir Dan-iya, has emerged winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in the state.

The Returning Officer, Amb Bashir Yuguda declared Dan-iya, a sole candidate, winner of the election on Sunday in Sokoto after he scored 2,175 votes.

Yuguda said the election was hitch free adding that 2,490 delegates were screened, out of which Dan-iya emerged winner with 2,175 lawful votes.

The election was witnessed by the former and the serving Sokoto State Governors and PDP presidential candidates, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa and Aminu Tambuwal respectively.

Others are Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba, Amb. Abdallah Wali and four house of representatives members.

The election was also observed by security operatives in the state