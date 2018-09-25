A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has urged Rivers people to resist any form of imposition of people who are not familiar with the terrain to govern state.

Abe, who represents Rivers South East senatorial district in the National Assembly, told his supporters, on Monday, in a rally in Ozuzu, Etche Local Government Area of the state, that they should resist any aspirant who has been tied with invisible ropes to play the game of his master; to the detriment of Rivers people.

He said that instead of supporting qualified members of the party, who have sacrificed for the growth of the party and the state, some people have concluded plans to impose a candidate on Rivers people and insisted that he is the most qualified APC governorship aspirant in Rivers.

Senator Abe further noted that his senatorial district has not led the state as governor.

“From the beginning, we all said party members should be allowed to pick their leaders. We did not say that because we want to disrespect anybody, or because we did not like anybody or because we are not loyal. We said so because we could foresee that when you give power without conditions, it is liable to produce a result that we may not be able to live with. No rules in the world allows a human being to make a decision without conditions.

“First is that, we have three senatorial districts in Rivers State. Two senatorial districts have produced governors before and one has not. People know that justice and equity brings peace among people. Anybody who wants to tie himself with ropes that God did not bless us with, is free to do so. But, those of us who will like Rivers state to make progress, must avoid invisible ropes. Rivers must be free.”