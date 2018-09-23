A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Magnus Abe, has alleged an orchestrated plot by some individuals to smear his reputation before the national leadership of the party.

Abe, who spoke on Saturday during a rally organised by leaders of a faction of the APC in Orahi, AhoadaEast Local Government Area of Rivers State, said any campaign of calumny against him would fail.

The lawmaker representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly said he was interested in occupying the State Government House in 2019 because he had a clear plan to develop the state.

He stated that it was unfortunate for politicians, who did not want him to actualise his ambition of becoming governor, to resort to smear campaign in a bid to bring him down.

Abe said, “There is an orchestrated campaign to bring me down and paint me black before the national leadership of our party. The campaign is sponsored and paid for by some people because we have looked at what is happening in the state and said that we have solution.

“Those who do not want our decision to run have come up with a campaign of hate before our party leadership to end our campaign before we even start.”

He, however urged his supporters to ignore any hate campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation in the interest of the party and Rivers State at large, adding that what the state need remains unity and not politics of bitterness.