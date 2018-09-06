Ahead of 2019 general elections, Ogoshi Onawo, Member representing Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency in National Assembly, has called on politicians to rely on God as the giver of power.

Onawo made the plea in Lafia on Thursday while submitting his nomination form to contest for Nasarawa South Senatorial seat.

According to him, if every politician will realise that power comes from God, all fracas due to seeking for the same seat will not happen.

Onawo, who is seeking the Peoples Democratic Party’s ticket for Nasarawa South Senatorial seat, will challenge Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, who is seeking a fourth term at the Senate.

The lawmaker said that he was Adokwe’s brother, but the beauty of democracy is for people to choose their leader.

‘‘To me, the contest will not make us enemies, this is democracy in action and we need each other after the primaries to ensure that our party retains the seat.

‘‘Whatever is the outcome of the primaries, I will work for the success of my party, irrespective of whether I win or not and I expect same from my brother,’’ he said.

Onawo expressed gratitude to the leaders of the party at various levels for their efforts towards reconciling them even though all of them are still in the contest.

‘‘That is what is expected of a good father to do when his children are clashing over one thing,’’ Onawo said.

He assured the zone of quality representation if elected, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

Mr Francis Orugu, the Nasarawa State PDP Chairman, assured all aspirants of level playing field to realise their ambitions.

He, however, advised them against character assassination, saying the opposition would use it against them.