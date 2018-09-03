The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its support for the presidential aspiration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

This was contained in a statement by the media office of Abubakar on Monday.

Abubakar is vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP with about a dozen other aspirants including Ahmed Makarfi, Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido and Bukola Saraki.

According to the statement, Muiz Dosunmu, Secretary of PDP in Lagos, said delegates from Lagos State are aligned with the objectives of Abubakar.

Dosunmu, speaking on behalf of the state executive of the party during Atiku Abubakar’s consultative meeting with the state stakeholders said: “Lagos PDP is set to follow a leader who knows the trenches. Your Excellency Atiku Abubakar knows the pathway and we are ready to follow you.”

Also, a former minister and member of the PDP from Lagos State, Abimbola Ogunkelu, while announcing that he was representing PDP chieftain, Olabode George, said Abubakar towers above all the other aspirants, and has the capacity to lead the PDP to victory in the 2019 presidential election.

“The PDP in Lagos State believes in Atiku and the large turn out here today is an open testament that Lagos PDP is for Atiku. We are for you here (in Lagos) and we strongly believe in your capacity to lead our great party to victory”.

In the same vein, a member of the PDP in Lagos State House of Assembly, Dipo Olorunrinu, said that Lagos PDP stands united with Abubakar on his presidential bid.

“Lagos PDP is here today (Monday) and we are speaking with one voice that we shall stand with you on this journey. All my leaders have openly endorsed Your Excellency (Atiku) and the matter is already determined.”

Abubakar, who was at the state party secretariat in company of Director General of his presidential campaign organisation, Gbenga Daniel, earlier said he was in the state to solicit support of PDP delegates in the state.

He promised to win the state for PDP if leaders of the party in the state give him the opportunity to fly the flag of the party in the 2019.

“In 2003, I led the campaign of the PDP in the Southwest that made it possible for our party to win all but one state in the South-west from the Alliance for Democracy. I promise you that if you give me that opportunity again, I will not only win the presidency for our party, but also all the states in the South-west including Lagos. I did it before and I can do it again,” the aspirant said.

Other dignitaries on Abubakar’s delegation to the Lagos PDP secretariat meeting included Abdul Ningi and former ministers Dubem Onyia and Godsday Orubebe.