



The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Taofik Gani, in congratulatory message in Lagos, described the victory of the former Vice-President as well-deserved.

He also said his emergence at the party’s convention on Sunday in Port-Harcourt reflected the confidence the party had in him to lead the country.

Gani, however, said though Atiku emerged as candidate, the real winner was the party, as the convention was conducted peacefully devoid of acrimony or violence.

“Indeed, the winner of the election is the party which ensured that the election went free, fair and credible that all the other contestants accepted the results and agreed to work with the winner in the general elections.

“This shuts out post-convention acrimony or defections, thus disappointing detractors who were waiting to see our party fight out of the exercise,” he said.

Gani said that the success of the convention was proof that the country’s democracy could be better managed by the PDP

The Publicity Secretary, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to give the party another opportunity to manage the country.

He commended party leaders across the country for moving the party out of its trying times.

Gani said the PDP was getting better in Lagos and expressed the confidence that the party would win the state in 2019.

Atiku polled 1,532 votes to beat Aminu Tambuwal, the first runner-up, who polled 693 votes, and 10 others to emerge winner of the exercise.