



Labaran Maku, the former Minister of Information, has advised Christians and other Nigerians to actively participate in politics in order to elect leaders of proven integrity during the 2019 general elections.

Maku, the 2015 governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance in Nasarawa State, made the call on Sunday at St. Sylvester Catholic Church, New Nyanya, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Maku was in the church to attend its first service.

The ex-minister assured the church members of his continued support to the progress and development of the church and Nigeria at large.

He urged Christians and Nigerians to pray for the emergence of credible leaders during the 2019 general election in order for peace to reign in the country.

He said: “Let continue to pray to God to give us leaders that would bring peace, unity and development in the country, this is my prayer.

“That is why I am in politics, as you know that the church for a long time taught that politics is not part of the church or for Christians; this is a great mistake because in the days of our Lord Jesus Christ ,he asked us to be loyal to all leaders.

“If you disconnect politics from the church, it will bring a lot of limitation.

“Therefore, I urge all of us Christians and other Nigerians to stand up and be counted.

“It is not true that politics is a dirty place to be left for evil people because those who control power have a lot of influence on your religion, political and social life.

“When you have good people in authority, whether they are Christians or Muslims, society will be good; but when you have evil people, a lot of people will die before their time and there will be poverty, among others.

“So, I call on all of us to show interest in politics and support those we believe will bring positive transformation to our lives.”

Also speaking, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Soja-Ayembugu, who is the Parish Priest thanked Maku and others for contributing positively to the development of the church.

He stressed the need to elect God-fearing leaders in 2019 in order to enjoy the much needed dividends of democracy.