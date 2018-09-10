In a deliberate effort to prove the popularity of Senator Bukola Saraki in his home-state, a Kwara-based group is mobilising youths to a Mass Rally in solidarity with the presidential ambition of the Senate President on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin, the Convener of the forum, Mr Abdulmajeed Olanrewaju Oba, said the March became necessary owing to the immense contributions of to the state when Saraki was Governor of the state and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr Olanrewaju Oba said: “It is going to be an unprecedented gathering for the celebration of Senator Bukola Saraki’s years of enviable leadership when we host the one-million-mass march around the state.

“The proposed March which will commence by 7 am in the morning of September 15, 2018 at Ibrahim Taiwo Junction, just in front of Mr Biggs, in Ilorin, Kwara state.

“We recommend a Dress code of Black Jeans and no specific colour of T-shirt to commemorate the occasion.”

Commenting on the personality of the Senate President, the youth leader who is also Patron of The Olanrewaju Oba Youth Forum (TOOYF), commended Bukola-Saraki for answering the call of teeming Nigerian youths to contest for Presidency.

Mr Olanrewaju Oba said: “Nigeria currently needs a competent and capable personality like Saraki to lead this country forward for saving the nation’s Democracy through his actions and deeds during the National Assembly chambers siege among others.

“We are thrilled by the prospect of having a leader like Senate President, Bukola Saraki as Nigeria’s President. He has all the qualities and we had thought having him will be something to be proud of. We know that with him Nigeria has a great future,” Mr. Olanrewaju Oba emphasized.

While encouraging other Nigerian politicians to emulate the leadership style of the Senate President, the convener said Kwara youths are strongly behind his ideas and ideals.

“Senator Bukola Saraki has distinguished himself as a leader of the masses and as a man we can trust.. We are so sure of his capabilities and he is the best candidate for the job. This is basically why we are organizing the 1millionmass march for him.

“The manner in which Mr Saraki has been running the affairs of the upper chamber of the National Assembly was a pointer to his maturity and his ability to rule the country with a focus..”