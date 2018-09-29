The Coalition of Kwara North Groups on Saturday staged a peaceful rally in Ilorin demanding that the district should produce the next governor in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the group has members drawn from the five local governments of Moro, Baruteen, Edu, Patigi and Kaiama making up the senatorial district.

The group was joined in the rally by its counterpart from the Kwara South Senatorial District.

The pressure group demanded that all the political parties participating in the 2019 governorship election in the state should pick their governorship candidates from the zone.

Addressing journalists, the Coordinator of the group, Jerry Kolo, said all the three senatorial districts had the moral right to occupy the coveted seat.

Kolo pointed out that Kwara Central had occupied the position for 12 years, while Kwara South was currently holding the position for eight years.

He said: “As a mere function of justice, equity and fairness, we are asking that the North should produce the next governor.

“It is morally right to zone the governorship ticket to Kwara North.

“So what we’re saying is that any political party irrespective of any platform participating in the 2019 governorship election in Kwara should pick its candidates from Kwara North.

“We will be marching to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin where we will make our demands known to the emir and move to the Government House to meet the governor.

“All we’re clamouring for is that the power should be shifted to Kwara North.”

Kolo said the zone had many indigenes capable of being chief executive officer of the state.

He, however, expressed optimism that the parties would honour the zone and pick their candidates in the spirit of equity and justice.

NAN recalls that the group had recently at a media briefing in Ilorin threatened to boycott the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state if the parties did not zone the slot to the senatorial district.