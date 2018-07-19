The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, (APC, Kwara-South), has vowed not to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s request of N228,854,008,215 to fund the 2019 general elections.

President Buhari had asked the National Assembly to vire N228,854,008,215 from the N9.12trillion 2018 budget, to fund the 2019 general election and other critical projects.

But reacting to the request, the Senator said, “I will not support it. I don’t believe that. That is not planning. Since we held the last poll, the next election time had been fixed.

“Since we did the last election, we already knew when we must do the next election as the Electoral Act stipulates.

“We already knew that a new government would be inaugurated on May 29, 2019.”