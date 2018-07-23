Kingsley Moghalu, presidential aspirant of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has appointed Abubakar Abdullahi as the chief operating officer (COO) of his 2019 presidential campaign.

Abubakar, a political consultant, will coordinate the operations of the campaign including logistics, personnel, fundraising and political operations across the 36 states of the country.

Ebere Samuel was named the national coordinator of the Kingsley Moghalu Support Organisation (KIMSO).

The appointments were announced on Monday in a statement released by Jide Akintunde, spokesperson for KIMSO.

According to the statement, the zonal coordinators of KIMSO are Suleiman Yusuf (north-east); Muhammad Kabir (north-west); Jennifer Igoh (north-central); Uduma Nnate (south-east); Adewole Akinpelu (south-west) and Josef Anndotan (south-south).

Moghalu said: “I am pleased to welcome Abubakar, Ebere and the zonal coordinators of KIMSO to our ‘To Build a Nation’ (TBAN) movement and our campaign for the office of the president on the platform of the YPP.

“We must release Nigerians from the bondage of poverty and unemployment in which our failed and recycled politicians have kept us, and take our country into a new future of prosperity.

“We need solid structures in place to win the elections and bring this vision into reality. The appointment of Abubakar, Ebere and zonal leaders of KIMSO brings on board energetic men and women who are passionate about the vision and know how to get things done.”

Commenting on his appointment, Abubakar said he is honoured to be part of the “historic movement to build a new Nigeria”.

He described Moghalu as the best presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

“I am honoured to have been invited to join this historic movement to build a new Nigeria. We will leave no stone unturned to usher in victory for the people and a new era for Nigeria in 2019,” Abubakar said.

“I believe in Kingsley Moghalu’s vision for Nigeria. He is the best candidate standing today to become president of Nigeria based on his economic management, nation building, diplomatic and other credentials, and the relevance of his vision and experience to the needs of our country at this juncture in our national history.”