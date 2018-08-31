A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has pulled out of the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) alliance, following the emergence of Fela Durotoye as consensus candidate on Thursday.

Moghalu, while pulling out, questioned the emergence of Durotoye as consensus presidential candidate, in a statement.

He said the outcome of the exercise to select a candidate of PACT has “left many Nigerians expressing surprise and disappointment.”

“I will remain focused on the objective of providing a competent leadership that will help unite our country and build a nation,” he said.

The former United Nations official also explained further.

“The arrangement had unravelled even before the final selection of the consensus candidate. Only seven aspirants participated in the final voting out of the original 18 aspirants, mainly because many of the aspirants had withdrawn from the process.

“Four candidates, who were present in the meeting this morning withdrew from the process even while the voting process was ongoing. Therefore, PACT did not produce a truly consensus candidate.”

He also referred to a clause in the PACT Memorandum of Understanding that gives him the constitutional right to pursue his political ambition .

“Clause 13 of the PACT Memorandum of Understanding asserts the supremacy of the constitutional rights of the aspirants to pursue their political aspirations. I therefore have chosen to continue without distraction to pursue my vision in the presidential race for 2019 in the national interest and in deference to the overwhelming outpouring of support for my candidacy from all parts of Nigeria.”

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) aspirant said he will remain focused on the objective of “providing a competent leadership that will help unite the country and build a nation, wage a decisive war against poverty and unemployment, and restore respect for Nigeria in the society of nation.”

It was gathered that 18 presidential aspirants initially agreed to elect a consensus candidate, but some opted out of the process few hours before the election, leaving 11 aspirants to participate.

The election was monitored and observed by Oby Ezekwezili, Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, who described the process as transparent and credible.

As against Moghalu’s claims, Mrs Ezekwesili reiterated that the eleven finalised their memorandum of understanding and signed before voting among themselves.

“Kingsley Moghalu; Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, Fela Durotoye; Sina Fagbenro-Byron; Mathias Tsado; Ayodele Favor Oluwamuyiwa, Victor Ani-Laju; Godstime Sidney Iroabuchi; Clement Jimbo; Elishama Ideh; Felix Nicholas,” the former minister wrote in a tweet of the 11 participants.