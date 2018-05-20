The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, reportedly hijacked the venue duly booked for the Minna, Niger State, town hall meeting of the Kingsley Moghalu Support Organisation (KIMSO).

KIMSO had booked the main hall of the Abdulsalam Youth Centre, Tunga, Minna, for its town hall meeting scheduled to hold on Saturday, 19th May, 2018, at 11:00 am. KIMSO had also paid for this booking, which remained confirmed as at 11:00 pm on the eve of the event.

A press statement by the organisation read: “However, on the morning of the event, officials of KIMSO, Niger State chapter, were told that the venue was no longer available and that the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ketso, had taken it over for an event of the ruling APC party in the State. A smaller hall within the complex was then allotted to KIMSO.”

Reacting to the development, aspirant in the 2019 Presidential election, Professor Kingsley Moghalu said: “This is an example of the classical Nigerian political impunity. Politicians, who are all about politics and provide little leadership, don’t respect the sanctity of contracts.”