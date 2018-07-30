The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday assured President Muhammadu Buhari of total support for his re-election bid in 2019.

The newly elected Speaker of the House, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, gave the assurance when he led other members of the House to pay a solidarity visit to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano.

He said the House would do everything possible to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje were re-elected in 2019 general elections.

He also told Ganduje that the entire legislators in the state were also solidly behind the State Government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Rurum said: “The new leadership and all the entire members of the House are solidly behind you and your government.

“We are loyal and card carrying members of APC. This information is necessary in view of the current situation in the country.

“No Single member of the House will defect as we are even doing our best to ensure that we bring back the Kwankwasiya members into our fold.”

The new Speaker also assured the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole. that the legislators are 100 per cent APC members and in support of his leadership.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje expressed appreciation over the visit and urged the new Speaker to carry every member along with a view to giving them a sense of belonging.

He also advised them to ensure that there is no faction in the House in view of the current political happenings in the Country.

He commended the legislators for effecting the change peacefully.

NAN reports that the state Assembly had on Monday, July 30 impeached the former Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and reinstated Kabiru Rurum who was also impeached in July 2017.