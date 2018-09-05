The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has adopted direct primaries for the 2019 general elections.

The decision was taken on Tuesday during a meeting of the state Executive Committee of the APC.

In a press statement signed by the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Sanusi, said, the APC will adopt direct primaries for selecting candidates for the Presidency, governorship, National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) as well as the state Legislative elections.

He explained that the decision was unanimously endorsed by the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje: the two Senators (Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and Santor Barau Jibrin) 13 members of the House of Representatives led by the Chief Whip, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, 33 members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

The state party chairman added that 53 state Executive members of the Committee of the party, 44 elected chairmen of the party and 44 local government party chairmen, as well as secretaries of the party in the 44 LGs.

“Direct primary for selecting candidates stands to imbue greater confidence among members of the party, guarantees openness in governance and ensure free and fair election”, he said.

He noted that party believes that direct primaries gives more transparency to political participation and regaining the confidence that has been lost over time, as the process of selecting candidates gets increasingly mired in secrecy.

Sanusi called for the support of party members and implored them to always be peaceful and law abiding citizens.