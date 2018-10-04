



Four members of the House of Representatives in Kaduna South Senatorial Zone have picked the PDP tickets to seek fresh mandates, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

Our correspondent, who monitored the primary elections held at various constituencies on Wednesday, reports that Rep. Nicholas Garba (PDP-Jema’a/Sanga), picked the ticket after trouncing his only challenger, Danladi Boyis.

In the result announced on Thursday in Kafanchan by Mr Stephen Issac, the Returning Officer, Garba got 208 while Boyis scored 45 votes.

Garba will be seeking a third term in 2019.

In other results, Mr Gideon Gwani, (PDP/Kaura), floored four others to pick his party’s ticket to seek a fourth term.

Mr Malik Sunday, the Returning Officer, who announced the results on Thursday in Kaura, said that Gwani got 52 votes, while his closest challenger, Yakubu Bityong, a member of the Kaduna House of Assembly, got 38 votes.

He said that Simon Na-Allah got 15 votes, while Latong Yohanna and Azumi Iliya had no vote.

Other results showed that Rep Simon Arabo (Kauru/PDP), picked the PDP ticket to seek a third term after beating his perennial challenger, Paul Wani, while Rep. Marshal Katung (PDP/Jaba/Zango-Kataf), defeated four challengers for the ticket.

Katung, a freshman in the House of Representatives, will be looking for a second tenure in 2019.