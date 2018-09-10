The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State ahead of it’s party primaries, concerned members of the party has criticized the action of the party chairman, Emmanuel Jekada, for accompanying one of the senatorial aspirants for the Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone to Abuja to pick the party’s nomination form.

Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday, Coordinator of APC Concerned Group, Hon Hassan Saleh Jirgi, said the action of the APC chairman in the state and that of Governor Nasir el-rufai where he goes about raising the hands of his political appointee Uba Sani who is an aspirant for Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone was biased, undemocratic and against the Party’s Constitution which states that aspirants should be treated equally.

”There are four other contestants who are also seeking the Party’s nomination of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone. I therefore see no reason why other aspirants were not accompanied to Abuja by the Chairman.

“Uba Sani who is also El-Rufai’s political appointee is deploying state’s structures and resources to his advantage(s) at the detriments of other senatorial aspirants and against the spirits of justice and fairness enshrined in our party’s manifesto.

“How could a party chairman who was supposed to treat all aspirants equally but chose to accompany one out of four others all the way to Abuja to pick his nomination form, where is the fairness?”. Hon Jirgi asked.

He accused Uba Sani of substituting delegates in seven Local Governments which made up Kaduna Central Zone with his loyalists and domestic aides so that he would use them to his advantage at the party primaries scheduled to take place at the end of September this year.

He called on the National Chairman of APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to prevail on Governor el-Rufai and the State party Chairman to desist from raising the hands of his political appointee, Uba Sani and others as his anointed APC Senatorial Candidate for Kaduna Central Zone and other Zones.

He said the action of the Governor and party Chairman in the state of depriving other Aspirants other than Uba Sani from seeing delegates and party Excos in Kaduna Central Zone was undemocratic and capable of disintegrating the party in the state ahead of 2019 elections.

Hon. Jirgi however, expressed optimism of the party emerging victorious in the 2019 General Elections if party members were given level playgrounds.