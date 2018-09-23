A People’s Democratic Party Presidential aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, on Sunday met with Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and other members of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum in Abuja.

Presenting his development plans and programmes to the forum, the former minister of special duties said if elected, his government would focus on security, noting that no investor would invest in the economy if there was no stability.

Turaki also said he would strengthen the rule of law and judiciary which he said the government of President Muhammdu Buhari had undermined and weakened.

“The rule of law is very significant, but what we have today is that this government relegates very significantly the rule of law in such a way and manner to make the judiciary fragile and vulnerable.

“When we get there, we would ensure that the rule of law takes pride of place in the scheme of things. We will make sure all court orders are obeyed, if we feel otherwise about any order, we would do the proper thing, we would appeal to the superior court,” the senior lawyer stated.

The aspirant further stated that his interface with the SMBLF had further deepened his knowledge about critical issues in the country and equipped him to solve the myriads of challenges facing the country if elected in 2019.