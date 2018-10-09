



Former Governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North, Dr. Jonah David Jang, has urged former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to prioritise the security and welfare of the Middle Belt whose citizens are being killed and displaced after making tremendous sacrifice for the unity of Nigeria if he becomes President.

Sen. Jang, who contested the PDP presidential primaries and lost to Atiku in a press statement, congratulates Atiku and said he is a President in waiting.

“On behalf of my Campaign Team and Supporters, I hereby congratulate Atiku Abubakar for a deserved victory and accept in totality the outcome of the Primary Elections.

“Special commendation must go to the Uche Secondus led National Working Committee of our great party and the Convention Planning Committee chaired by His Excellency Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State, for a hitch-free process which was free and fair by all standards of scrutiny.

“Importantly, I find it quite necessary to call the attention of our President-in-waiting to the plight of the people of the Middle-belt. These are people who have sacrificed so much for our country but have gotten death and destruction of their properties and farmlands in return.

“When you get to power and you would get there by the grace of God, let their security, welfare, and prosperity be of utmost concern to you.”

Jang explained that he had indicated interest for the presidency but the journey came to an end on Sunday with the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate.

“As a loyal member and responsible stakeholder of the People’s Democratic Party, I hereby pledge to support and work for the actualisation of the anticipated Atiku Abubakar presidency which would be the answer to the multifaceted problems confounding the current occupant of Aso Rock.”