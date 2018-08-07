The Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Hassan, has declared to run for the seat of Jigawa North-east senatorial district in 2019 on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Hassan declared his intention on Tuesday at a press briefing in his office in Dutse attended only by journalists from the state-owned broadcast station.

He said he is confident of winning the seat.

Ahmad Haruna, the media aide to Mr Hassan, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said the deputy governor also pledged his loyalty to Governor Abubakar Badaru and the APC.

It was learnt that before the declaration, Mr Hassan met leaders of the party across the district to inform them of his intention.

According to the official timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), electioneering campaigns are not supposed to start until later in August.

This, however, has not deterred Mr. Hassan from addressing rallies across his senatorial over the weeks.

Mr. Hassan, a lawyer, is completing his second term as deputy governor, having served in the same capacity under former governor Saminu Turaki.

Mr Hassan is expected to face a tough battle with the sitting senator for the district, Ubale Shitu, if the latter is nominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Shittu recently defected from the APC to PDP and had vowed to help unseat the state governor in 2019.