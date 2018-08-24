George Daika, a PDP governorship aspirant in Plateau, has promised to work toward ending insecurity in the north-central state if elected in 2019.

Daika made the promise on Friday in Jos, when he presented his letter of interest at the PDP office in Hwolshe.

He said: “No society can develop without peace. We shall do everything possible to restore permanent peace to Plateau.

“Over the years, we have suffered all manners of violence; the current government promised to end the attacks on our rural communities but we have not seen much commitment in that line.

“Plateau people need a leader that understands their plight and listens to them. They want someone ready to adopt proactive and bold measures to protect them. We are ready to offer such leadership.”

Daika promised to serve “just one term”, promising to serve diligently and transparently.

He urged Plateau residents to vote for him or whoever the PDP would present as its candidate, and urged the party to be fair to all.

Responding, Damishi Sango, PDP chairman in the state, assured the aspirants of a level playing ground.

He said that the 12 aspirants that had so far indicated interest in the state’s top job were all better than the incumbent, Simon Lalong.

Sango appealed to the aspirants to work together so as to rescue Plateau from “bad and unfocused leadership”.