



Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it would improve conduct of the electoral process.

Sam Olumekun, the Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner disclosed this at a workshop on “Lagos State Election Security Strategic Plan for 2019 Elections.”

The workshop was organised by Nigeria Policing Programme, NPP, in collaboration with INEC in Lagos State.

Adelani Asade, the Administrative Secretary of the commission delivered Olumekun’s speech at the workshop.

Olumekun also mentioned that 6, 609, 115 eligible Nigerians registered to vote during the 2019 general elections in the state.

“It is crucial to say that with 91 political parties and about 74 million voters geared to take informed decision and action at the general elections in 2019, the security of election officials, materials, and the electorate is of utmost importance to the commission.

“Indeed, security is key to the conduct of credible elections. INEC in Lagos is truly proud of partnering with NPP at this most auspicious time in the electoral cycle,” Olumekun said.