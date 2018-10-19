



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has held a roadshow in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to encourage the collection of over 400,000 Permanent Voter Cards which it says are yet to be picked up, ahead of the November 12 deadline.

Leading the campaign on major streets of the metropolis to the palace of the Ter Makurdi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, lamented that in the 2015 general election there was a low turnout of voters.

According to him, only 36% per cent of the 1.9 million registered voters in 2015 came out to vote but the commission is doing its best to prevent the same from happening in 2019.

As part of efforts to address some of the challenges associated with low PVC collection, the Ter Makurdi, Sule Abenga, advised INEC to increase its staff strength in other to meet the diverse need of the commission to conduct free, credible and fair general elections in 2019.