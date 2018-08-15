The Independent National Electoral Commission has earmarked N4.3 billion for the procurement of ballot boxes for the 2019 general elections.

This was revealed in a document obtained by newsmen, which contained the budget of electoral body for the 2019 polls.

The Commission explained in the document that 200,000 ballot boxes would be procured by the for next year’s general election.

INEC had made request of N189 billion for the 2019 elections.

The document added that the Commission will spend about N630 million for the monitoring of political parties congresses and primaries for the 2019 general elections.

According to the document, support for states and Local Government Areas for the Conduct of Primaries and Congresses – N183 million; Presidential Convention – N27 million; Governorship Primaries – N104 million; Senatorial Primaries – N104 million; Federal Constituency Primaries – N104 million; and State Constituency Primaries – N104 million.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on INEC, the Chairman of the electoral body, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, told the lawmakers that over 82.1 million voters have been registered.

President Muhammadu Buhari had before the National Assembly went on break submitted a budget of N242 billion for next year’s elections.

Buhari in a letter to back the request, said the fund would be for INEC and security agencies, especially the Department of State Services.

The leadership of the National Assembly, led by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, had last week met with Yakubu, promising prompt passage of the budget.