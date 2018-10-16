



As Nigerians prepare for the 2019 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has solicited the support of the Nigeria Police Force toward a peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Malam Hussaini Pai, its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in Plateau, made the appeal on Tuesday in Jos, when Mr Austin Agbonlahor, the Commissioner of Police in the state, paid him a courtesy visit.

“With few months to the 2019 general elections, the need for a stronger synergy between the electoral body and the Police has become more imperative.

“INEC and the Police must work together to give Nigerians what they want. It is the duty of the Police to provide the right environment for successful elections.

“If there is no peace, it will be impossible to have a successful election in Nigeria,” he noted.

Pai urged the Police chief to ensure the return of peace to troubled areas of Plateau before the general polls in February.

Earlier, the Police commissioner had said that the visit was to familiarise himself with the electoral body following his recent transfer to the north-central state.

“We are all partners and have a duty to work together; I have to know your plans so that we can key into them. That is why I am here,” he said.

Agbonlahor assured the INEC official of his maximum support toward a smooth conduct of the 2019 polls, and emphasised the need for both bodies to always share information and support each other.