The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it registered 706,641 new voters during the just-concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Zamfara State.

Mr Garbage Galadima, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the Commission in the state, dsiclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Gusau.

Galadima noted that the exercise which began in April 2017, had been suspended till after the 2019 general elections.

“We registered 706,641 new voters in the CRV exercise which started in April 2017 and ended Aug. 31 nationwide.”

Galadima also said that the commission had distributed 1,478, 848 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across the state, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He explained that 1,443,963 of the collected PVCs were for those who registered in 2014, while the remaining 34,885 were for those who registered in 2017.

He said that 34,289 PVCs from both the 2014 and 2017 registration were still uncollected.

Galadima, however, said that the collection of PVCs would continue in all the 14 local government areas of the state and would end a week to the 2019 general election .

He said that the PVCs ready for collection were only for those who registered in from 2014 to 2017, while collection date for those who registered in 2018 would be announced soon.