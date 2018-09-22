The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Taraba State, Baba Yusuf, on Thursday said the commission has registered 388, 390 fresh voters in the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise ahead of the 2019 general election.

According to him, the total number of registered voters in the state have now increased to 1,736,748.

He explained that the number of newly registered voters was likely to reduce after the Automated Fingerprint Identification System, AFIS, has been conducted on the fresh registrations at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Yusuf noted that AFIS is an important exercise meant to cleanse the voters register of all double registrations and other impurities.

He said “we have commenced distribution of permanent voters card (PVC) to those that registered in 2017 while the PVCs for those that registered in the 1st quarter of 2018 would arrive Jalingo next week.

“Moreover, the PVCs of those that registered after the 1st quarter of 2018 would arrive the state before the end of the year. This is to enable them perform their civic responsibility in the forth coming general election.

He further stated that voters register is currently on display in the various electoral wards in the state for registered voters to cross check their data and in turn make corrections where necessary.