Days after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the “Not too Young To Run Bill,” the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched a youth strategy development initiative, to hold “collaborative consultations,” with sections of the youth from across the country.

Speaking, on Thursday, in Katsina ,at a meeting with youth groups and civil society organisations, the INEC Katsina Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, said that, “this session will focus on providing a contextual analysis on youth and elections in Nigeria with respect to youth participation and inclusion in the electoral process.”

He noted further that the initiative will also draw from experiences of the INEC and civil society organisations in engaging young people and the prospects for the institutionalisation of youth engagement during elections in Nigeria.

Participants at the programme are expected to deliberate on, entry points for youth engagement in the electoral process, using the electoral cycle matrix, identify youth issues in the electoral process and INEC youth strategy goals, objectives, values and targets, among other issues.