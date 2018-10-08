



An activist and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Aniocha North constituency of the Delta State House of Assembly, Comrade Gabriel Ebube Nwajei on Monday vowed to unseat the incumbent, Emeka Nwaobi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Nwajei asserted that incumbency was not a factor in winning election in the constituency, but track record of performance which he insisted, Mr. Nwaobi does not have going into the 2019 election.

Speaking after winning the APC primaries conducted at Issele-Uku, the council’s headquarters, Nwajei who thanked APC leadership at the state and local government level, also appreciated the delegates for giving him the opportunity to fly the party’s flag.

He said Aniocha North constituency was a peculiar political terrain where a non-performing elective office holder is voted out for failing to deliver on the needs of the people, adding that he is poised to take over the seat at the House of Assembly.

Nwajei who is the national youth leader of Change Advocates of Nigeria (CAN), a political pressure group for President Muhammadu Buhari, backed his assertion with the 2003 historic defeat of the Minority Leader of the House, Krees Njiokwuemeni of the PDP by Engr. Victor Ochei of a less fancied United Nigeria People’s Party (UNPP).

He said, “It is a tradition in Aniocha North that non-performing incumbents are defeated. The people of Aniocha North believe in performance, we are a peculiar set of electorate.

“If you recall, in 2003, Ochei came from a less fancied political party to defeat the then Minority Leader of the House who had the backing of all the political bigwigs in the area. History is about to repeat itself because the people are not happy with the present representation.”

He said the APC is fully on ground and more visible than the ruling PDP in the state in Aniocha North constituency, adding that if elected, he will ensure adequate representation that will bring about unprecedented development to the area.

“I will deliver better representation and better governance. For the past four years the people of Aniocha North constituency have been clamouring for a new and solid representation because this past four years, it is just like we don’t anybody at the House.

“The people are far from the representative. Ask in the communities, they will tell you if the incumbent is representing them well or not. I am not saying that I am perfect but I will do my best to ensure that the lapses that we had this past four years will be corrected.

“And the dividends of democracy, effective representation, accountability and transparency will be delivered to my people,” he vowed.