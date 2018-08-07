Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has assured the people of Imo of a positive turnaround when Emeka Ihedioha, a leading governorship aspirant, assumes the mantle of leadership in the state.

The Sokoto governor, who said this yesterday, at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, during a reception by PDP members, said Ihedioha has been his right hand man and has been a reliable friend and brother for several years.

Tambuwal, who was on his way to Abia State, for consultation on his presidential ambition, said, “ as you continue to give my friend and brother all the necessary support and backing, I can assure you by the grace of God, you will not regret it.

“He is one man, I have absolute confidence that, by the time he assumes the mantle of leadership in Imo State, Imo shall definitely rise again.”

Reiterating his commitment to the development of Nigeria, he said: “By the grace of God, we shall continue to work together for a better country. This country has the potential of being the greatest country on the continent of Africa; the greatest country for the black people. We have no reason whatsoever, in this 21st century, not to be able to realise our destiny.”

In the 6th Assembly, in the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha was the chief whip and worked with Governor Tambuwal as his deputy.

During the 7th Assembly, Governor Tambuwal emerged speaker and was deputised by Ihedioha. Ihedioha later assumed the position of speaker when Governor Tambuwal resigned to be sworn in as governor of Sokoto State.

Earlier in his remarks, Ihedioha, who received him in the company of party leaders, welcomed his former boss and assured him that Imo State will remain a natural home for him. We are delighted to have you in our midst today. You are one of us and we appreciate you profoundly.

Among the leaders who were on hand to welcome the former speaker are Chief Bon Unachukwu, state vice chairman of PDP, Owerri Zone, Jones Onyereri, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Bede Eke, Chukwudi Mayor Eze, Uzo Azubuike, Commissioner for Agriculture Abia State, Dr. Vin Udokwu, DG, Ihedioha Campaign Organisation, Chief Chuma Nnaji, local government area party chairmen, women leader and special citizens group.