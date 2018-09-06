The Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has adopted an indirect mode of primaries.

The method was adopted at the ongoing state executive meeting of the party in Owerri, the state capital.

The motion for the adoption was moved by the party Chairman in Nwangele Local Government Area, Jude Mbamara and seconded by the lawmaker representing Ngor Okpala LGA, Obinna Egu.