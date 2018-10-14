



Regardless of the decision of some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the South East zone, not to support the nomination of the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, as the running mate of their party’s presidential flag-bearer for the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former governor’s nomination has continued to generate massive support in the region.

The party leaders had met, in Enugu, last Saturday, where they reportedly kicked against the choice of the popular former governor claiming that they were not ‘consulted’.

There position, has ever since, generated wide condemnation by Ndigbo all over the world.

Various Igbo groups have commended the choice of former Governor Obi by the former Nigeria’s Vice-President describing it as the best decision made for national interest. They also dismissed the position of the PDP leaders in the zone describing same as self-serving.

The groups which are Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC), Ndigbo Unity Assembly, and others said that given the track record of Obi’s achievements while as governor, they were very confident that he would join forces with Atiku to reposition Nigeria’s economy if they win the election.

The positions of the groups were contained in separate press statements issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

This was even as many residents of Ebonyi State have commended the PDP’s presidential candidate for making “intelligent decision” by nominating Peter Obi who they described as an economic expert and refined leader as his running mate.

A cross section of the people who spoke to Daily Sun expressed confidence that with their expected victory at the poll, Nigerians would see and feel the impact of good leadership.

Presidents of OYC and Ndigbo Unity Assembly, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Dede Uzor A. Uzor, respectively, described Peter Obi as the best governor Anambra State has ever produced saying that they believed in his capacity.

Uzor said, “We want to commend the PDP for making a popular decision of appointing a credible Igbo man in the person of the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 general election.

“Ndigbo are solidly behind Mr. Peter Obi. And we will vote massively for the PDP because of him. All Igbo votes are going to be channelled to the PDP.

“And Ndigbo Unity Assembly and other stakeholders are going to mobilize Ndigbo both home and abroad to support them”, Uzor added.

On their part, Ohanaeze youths said that they would also reached out to Arewa youths, Ijaw, Middle belt, Ibibio, and Yoruba youths under the Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organisations (NENYO) to mobilize support for the Atiku and Peter Obi project.

“The jubilation that erupted with the news of Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate across the South East shows that both youths and agitators accepted the two as the best pair for PDP to win 2019 presidential election”, Ohanaeze added.