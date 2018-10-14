



Igbo socio-political group, Ndigbo Unity Assembly, has declared full support for the Atiku/Obi presidential ticket ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The group declared their support for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi, his running mate, describing the former Anambra State governor as a welcome choice.

Chief Dede Uzor, the group’s president, in a statement Saturday and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, commended Atiku for choosing Obi.

Uzor said Ndigbo were solidly behind Obi and would vote massively for the PDP during the polls because of the former governor.

According to him, “before the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, chose former Governor Peter Obi as his running mate, we had issued a press statement saying that the PDP should not make the mistake of not choosing a credible Igbo man as the Vice President. It will show that Ndigbo play a very vital role in the political development of this nation.

“Now that they have appointed former Governor Peter Obi, it is a welcome development. We, the Ndigbo Unity Assembly, congratulate PDP and thank the entire stakeholders of the party for making the right choice.”

He added: “Ndigbo is solidly behind Mr Peter Obi. And we will vote massively for the PDP because of Peter Obi. All Igbo votes are going to be channelled to the PDP. And Ndigbo Unity Assembly and other stakeholders are going to mobilise Ndigbo, both at home and abroad, to support Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

“There will never be a leadership that Nigerians will be happy than the incoming PDP government as far as Peter Obi is concerned. We know him.”