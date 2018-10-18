



The Igbo People’s Organisation, a pressure group of Igbo extraction, has thrown its weight behind the nomination of the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi as the running mate to Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Bucknor Oparaji, who made this position known in Asaba, commended the decision of the former Vice President for selecting Obi to run as running mate.

Mr. Oparaji said that the selection of Obi was a welcome development to the people in the South-East owing to his credibility and effectiveness he demonstrated while in office as Governor of Anambra State.

He also emphasised that Atiku has matched his action with his words, as he had earlier mentioned that he would restructure Nigeria which was the major desire of the people in the South-East.

The group however lamented that the leaders and stakeholders in the South-East were not consulted before Mr. Obi was picked.

Oparaji therefore advised Atiku to dully and respectfully consult the leaders and stakeholders in the South-East for the collective support of Igbo.

“Mr. Obi is an illustrious son of the Igbo people and it is important that all people in the South-East regardless of political affiliation come together and support their son to win alongside Atiku Abubakar in 2019 presidential election.

The group also commended governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Nyesom Wike of Delta and Rivers states respectively for the high level of credibility, political doggedness and dedication they displayed during the PDP presidential primary election.