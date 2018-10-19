



Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday urged the people of the state to stand for a transparent, free and fair elections come 2019 general elections.

The governor, who made the call while swearing in two new commissioners, four members of the Delta State Oil Producing Development Commission (DESOPADEC) in Asaba, urged the people to protect their votes.

He sworn-in Chief Takeme Julius and Mr Freeman Fregene as commissioners, while the members of DESOPADEC are Chief Ejaefe Odegbala, Mr Mofe Pirah, Chief Talib Tabite, and Dr Samuel Ossai, who would serve as the Executive Director of the commission.

He also announced that Mr Kelly Oghenekevwe would serve as member of the state Board of Internal Revenue.

Okowa said that the government would remain loyal and committed to serving the people of the state.

He urged the appointees to be resolute and give in their best to sustain the tempo of development by providing fresh ideas and new drive to governance in the state.

Okowa said that the government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have done well to delivering credible, free and fair primaries for the party.

The governor, while congratulating the winners, urged those who lost to remain faithful and work for the success of the party.

He called on the appointees and other stakeholders to go back to their respective local government areas to partner with their people and to inform them of government’s achievements and programmes.

“There are more to be done for the people but with our performance, we believe that we shall have victory in the coming elections.

“I expect that those appointed today should give their best, provide fresh ideas and new drive in government.

“I want to call on Deltans to stand for transparent, free and fair elections where every votes count.

“I also urge members of DESOPADEC to inject free ideas to the commission and I urge you all that bring in desirable winning ideas,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Odegbala thanked God and appreciated the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve.

He pledged members’ commitment to support government and deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Also Tabite lauded the governor for the new DESOPADEC team, adding that the members would contribute their quota to reposition the commission for greater productivity.