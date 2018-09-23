The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an 86-member National Convention Planning Committee to organise its special national convention slated for October 5 – 6, 2018.

It is headed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who had similarly served in that position on a number of occasions since the party was ousted from power.

The deputy chairman of the committee is Governor Darius Isyaku of Taraba State while Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, is to serve as its secretary.

The committee membership is drawn from across the federation with new returnees to the party including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, making the list.

All serving governors elected on the platform of the party are members just as numerous members of the party’s BoT, members of the National Assembly led by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, some former governors, former ministers and other party stakeholders.

According to the national organising secretary of the PDP, Colonel Austin Akobundu, who signed the statement, the committee will be inaugurated on Monday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.