Dr. Umar Mantu, a House of Representatives aspirant in Plateau State, has commended PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, for “repackaging PDP into a portent political force’’.

Mantu, son of former deputy senate president Ibrahim Mantu, who is seeking to represent Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency, spoke on Monday in Bokkos, in an interactive session with PDP stakeholders in the constituency.

“Not long ago, the PDP was virtually written off by political analysts, but the situation has changed dramatically.

“Now, the PDP is a portent political force courted by many and envied by rival political groups.

“Few months ago, all we heard were people defecting from the party to other political parties. Now, everyone is rushing into the PDP. It has turned into our modern Noah’s ark.

“The PDP has attracted new members and regained the old ones that left. It has regained the leadership of the National Assembly with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara back to the fold.

“We started this year as an opposition party, but we now lead the legislative arm of government and the rival APC has been reduced to the opposition party.

“Secondus has done so much for the party. He has re-positioned the PDP into a popular brand cherished by everyone. In fact, even PDP’s rivals admire and envy his leadership style,’’ Mantu, a 32-year-old lawyer, said.

Mantu particularly lauded the PDP national and state leaderships for learning from its past mistakes and resolving to make every member a stakeholder.

“Those defecting to the PDP had many options. There are close to 100 other options, but the defectors chose to troop to PDP because of the way its affairs are being steered,’’ he said.

The aspirant particularly commended the PDP leadership for remaining firm and standing by its promise to be fair to everyone.