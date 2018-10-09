



A former chairman, Mass Action Joint Alliance party (MAJA), in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Husein Abubakar, has been elected as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

In a presidential primary held in Abuja at the weekend, 45 party members, comprising state chairmen and states Board of Trustees (BOTs), as well as the national working committee (NWC) members, unanimously agreed that Abubakar should be the party’s presidential candidate.

The presidential primary was conducted under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representative, Air Vice Marshal Muazuh and other officials of the commission.

Members also elected the former vice chairman of the party in the south, Dr Gabriel Tiyamiyu, as its new national chairman, to pilot the affairs of the party for next four years.

This followed a vote of no confidence passed by members of the party on the former national chairman of the party, Mrs. Chika Ibeneme.

Speaking after the presidential primary election, the new national chairman of the party, Gabriel Tiyamiyu noted that the election was conducted successfully, peacefully and fantastically.

Tiyamiyu called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expect a very big fight from the party’s presidential candidate, adding that Mallam Husein Abubakar has all it takes to be the next president of the country.

He continued: “In terms of the economy, our presidential candidate has an 18-point-agenda. In terms of security, he is equal to the task. He also has plans to reduce corruption in the system to the barest minimum.”

The party chairman advised party members to join hands with him, to move the party forward, just as he called on Nigerians to embrace and vote for the new party during the 2019 general elections.