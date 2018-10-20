Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, says he will hand over power to Abiodun Akinlade, his preferred candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 governorship election.

The governor made this known in a statement by Adedayo Adeneye, the state commissioner for information.

The national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had ratified Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the party in the state against the wish of Amosun.

The governor did everything within his power to have Akinlade on the ballot but the NWC stood its ground.

This prompted reports that Amosun was making moves to defect from the APC to Accord Party.

But he denied this, though admitting that he was under “enormous pressure” to dump the ruling party over the outcome of the primary elections in the state.

In the statement, Adeneye quoted Amosun as also saying he is committed to supporting the party and President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I remain committed to our great party, APC, and I stand with and for our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari,” he was quoted as saying.

“I am in no doubt that come May 29, 2019, the Almighty God will make Mr President triumph and ensure that I hand over the reins of governance of our great state to the popular choice of the majority of our people, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade.

“I restate my unwavering commitment and total support for the mandate freely and expressly given to Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade.”