Members of a group known as Coalition for Good Governance in Lagos State on Wednesday staged rallies in Ikeja to support Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s re-election, citing his sterling performances.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state has been witnessing some rallies in the last few days in support of Ambode’s continuity as the Lagos State Governor after 2019 elections.

The rallies are coming against the backdrop of speculations that Ambode has fallen out of favour with his political godfather and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu is said to be currently rooting for a former Commissioner in the state, Jide Sanwo-Olu, who has already declared his intention to contest the governorship on the platform of the APC, where Ambode also belongs.

Analysts view the development as a trying political season for Ambode, who has since announced his desire to seek re-election.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor and senator, has dominated the politics of Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic capital, for many years.

On September 14, a group, Ambodemania Movement/Support Worldwide, staged a similar rally in Lagos to celebrate what they called “good governance in Lagos”.

Another group, Human and Consumer Rights Advocacy Centre, staged rallies in various parts of Lagos on Monday to also support Ambode’s re-election.

Also, a group of youths in Epe, the home base of Ambode, staged a rally in support of his continuity on Tuesday.

Members of the coalition, who chanted different solidarity songs in support of Ambode’s ambition to rule the state for another four years, carried placards with various inscriptions to drive home their demands.

Some of the placards read: “Ambode is working, Lagos is moving”; “Asiwaju, Pardon your son”; “Ambode Lekan Ski”; “APC Leaders, Re-elect Ambode”; and “Support Ambode for second term” among others.

Others were: “Let the good work continue”; “Asiwaju, the Pathfinder, pls free Ambode to continue”; Lagosians, Pls let the good projects continue.”

One of the leaders of the group, Ayo Mojoyin, urged the party leaders to forgive any shortcoming of Ambode and consider his love and passion to deliver dividends of democracy to the masses.

Mojoyin said: “Everyone within and outside the state can attest to the fact that Ambode has tried in the last three and half years.

“He has delivered so many bridges, road infrastructures and created employment opportunities among others.

“The feat of the state governor in security through the Neighborhood Safety Corps establishment is also a plus for him.

“We are pleading with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to allow Ambode to continue.”

Mojoyin said so many ongoing projects scattered across the state should be allowed to be concluded.

Another leader of the group, Soola Hassan, said his support for the rally was due to his realisation that Ambode had a good plan for the state, especially the youths and the unemployed.

“I decided to come out for this rally because Ambode’s good works are speaking for him. Ambode has also done well in embedded power supply besides massive road infrastructure, he should continue,” Hassan said.

Another, Babatunde Jaji, pleaded with Tinubu and party leaders to allow Ambode to continue with his good work because of the masses.

“We can see the good things Ambode is doing, let’s look at Neighborhood Watch, bus stops, roads and bridges. He hasn’t finished, it is better to allow him to continue,” Jaji said.

Alhaja Olabisi Oladepo, a septuagenarian, urged Tinubu to forgive Ambode of whatever offences he had committed, saying the old people were behind his re-election in 2019.

Oladipo said: “Ambode should continue, Asiwaju should act as a father which he has been. The developmental projects of Ambode across the state are many, he should be allowed to finish them.

“Ambode is working, he has taken after Fashola (immediate past governor) and Tinubu himself. Go to Berger, Agege, Epe and other areas, you will marvel.”