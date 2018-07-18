The Coordinator, South East caucus, National Committee of Buhari Support Group, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday said high powered meetings were being held to mobilise massive support for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Uzodinma, who made this known to newsmen after the caucus’ meeting in Abuja, said the association’s membership is voluntary and committed.

The lawmaker also said as part of the caucus’ plans to carry out aggressive campaign in support of Buhari’s re-election bid in the South East, sub committees had been set up, while state coordinators had been appointed.

According to him, members of the group are using their money to work toward the President’s re-election bid in 2019.

He said: “The Central working committee met and created sub committees and appointed state coordinators, who will in turn create local government coordinators.

“South East is very serious about this.

“We want to make sure we win convincingly and the President will be able to appreciate the work we have done.”

Uzodinma explained that the caucus’ activities would be sponsored by well meaning individuals, who believed in Buhari’s determination to ensure a corruption free, secured and economically vibrant nation.

He said: “The Government is not involved in the association.

“We have people who have volunteered to assist us to support with both funding and human resources.

“This is to ensure that come 2019, President Buhari will win convincingly in the South East.

“I can assure you that with the level and calibre of people involved, commitment is sure and drive is going to be wonderful.”

A member of the caucus, Emeka Wogu, also said the caucus was working hard to ensure that the All Progressives Congress garnered up to 80 per cent of the votes in the South East.

Wogu, also a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, expressed optimism that more South East people would vote for Buhari in 2019.

He said the All Progressives Congress is strong in terms of spread in the South East.

According to him, the group is working hard to make sure that come 2019, President Buhari and APC win all the elections in the South East convincingly.