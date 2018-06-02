The Cross River Northern Senatorial District Consultative Forum have insisted that the zoning arrangement for the governorship position in the state be retained.

By the zoning arrangement in the state, the southern district had served two terms, the central two terms and the present Governor, Ben Ayade, from the north is still serving his first term.

The Forum, a non-partisan assembly of elders, opinion leaders and youths from the five local government areas of the north, led by a former military administrator of Rivers State, Gen. Anthony Uko, (rtd), appealed for the understanding and cooperation of other senatorial zones and all political parties in the state seeking to present candidates for the 2019 governorship election in the spirit of fair play.

In an eight-point communique at the end of the group’s meeting in Ogoja local government area, they acknowledged the efforts of the present administration and the constitutional right or prerogative of the incumbent governor to offer himself for re-election.

They also acknowleded the understanding shown in the state in the last general election in 2015 where all the political parties zoned the gubernatorial tickets of their respective parties to the northern senatorial district for the purpose of fairness and equity.

They urged all political parties in the state to maintain the zoning of the governorship position to the northern senatorial district of the state in 2019.

This, according to the communique, will enable the northern senatorial zone to retain the governorship slot for another term of four years to be at par with the other senatorial zones.

According to them, after the 2019 general election, the governorship of the state will commence with a new rotation.

They said the governorship candidates from the north will subscribe to this understanding knowing that who ever wins the governorship office will only exercise a only four-year mandate and no more, notwithstanding the constitutional term limits or provisions and party position.

The communique emphasized that the appeal is not in support of any governorship candidate from the northern senatorial district.