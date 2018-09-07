Mr Olabode Towoju, the Director-General of Yaman Support Group, says is the turn of Kwara North to produce the next governor of the state after the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent.

Towoju who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said that it would be in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice to consider the zone for the slot

He called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to consider the choice of Abdullahi Yaman from Kwara North as its governorship flag bearer in the 2019 general elections

Towoju recalled that in 1999, late Muhammed Lawal from Kwara Central was elected governor on the platform of defunct All Peoples Party (APP).

In 2003, Bukola Saraki, also from Kwara Central and now the Senate President, took over in 2003 as governor and governed until 2011.

Towoju said that the incumbent governor, Alhaji Ahmed Fatai is from Kwara South.

Towoju said that the incumbent would be completing his two term of eight years on May 29, 2019, stressing that justice, fairness and equity demand that Kwara North should be given the opportunity.