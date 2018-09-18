A group, Human and Consumer Rights Advocacy Centre (HACRAC), has organised rallies in parts of Lagos to back Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s re-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group marched on Ojota, Ogba, Berger and Iyana Ipaja chanting solidarity songs in support of the governor.

The rallies come against the backdrop that Ambode had allegedly fallen out of favour with his political godfather and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

His benefactor is said to be rooting for a former commissioner in the state, Mr. Jide Sanwo-Olu, who has already declared his intention to contest the governorship on the platform of the APC, where Ambode also belongs.

Members of the HACRAC group during the exercise brandished place placards with various inscriptions.

They read: “Let the good man continue”, “ Asiwaju, Ambode is your son”, In solidarity with Ambode”, “Ambode is a resilient responsible governor.”

Others contained: “Gov. Ambode is our man”, “Asiwaju, pls leave Mr. Actualiser”, “Let the good job continue”, Let Ambode continue his good but unfinished job.”

On September 14, a group, called ‘Ambodemania Movement/Support Worldwide’, staged a similar rally in Lagos to celebrate what they called “good governance in Lagos.”

One of the leaders and Lagos State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Mr. Alex Omotehinse, told reporters that the rallies were holding simultaneously at Ogba, Iyana-Ipaja, Berger and other areas to back the governor’s return.

He said the action was aimed at supporting “the good governance and sterling performance of the governor since his assumption of office.”

He continued: “We are in support that Ambode should be returned as the next governor of Lagos State.

The rallies are because of insinuations that there is going to be an imposition because of god-fatherism.

Nigerians and Lagosians believe that the man has tried. Nobody is perfect.

Some of us believe that Ambode has tried his best and that no one knows it all.

“We believe he deserves another term. He should be given an opportunity to complete what he has started.”

To another an activist, Mrs. Funmi Ajayi, Ambode’s re-election was what Lagosians wanted, urging the leadership of APC to field him for a second term in office.