A group, The Ambassadors, has said people vying for political offices in the 2019 elections should seek to realise the “Nigerian Dream” through their plans for the nation.

The founder of the non-governmental organisation, Joshua Oyeniyi, said the group decided to engage political aspirants in the country to know what plans they had for the country.

He said the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will lead other speakers at a summit planned by the group for Saturday.

The event, themed, “The Nigerian Dream: Collective Building for Today and Tomorrow,” will hold at the Main Auditorium of the University of Lagos, Akoka.

Oyeniyi said, “The summit is for the three ‘E’s of our mission, which are Engagement, Enlightenment and Empowerment. Our vision is to raise sterling Nigerian leaders across diverse fields of endeavours who will have the highest level of ethics, values and convictions necessary to building a vibrant nation and can represent us well anywhere in the world.

“This year, which is a pre-election year, we have decided to engage the current crop of leaders and those aspiring for big public offices with a theme that will stimulate deep conversations and canvass a coalition of all Nigerians for the realization of the Nigeria of our dream.

“It is believed that the Nigerian Dream can be curated, developed and consciously implemented by every stratum of leadership, including the private sector and the citizenry to deliver quality living standards for Nigerians, living and unborn.”

He said about 5,000 people, consisting of professionals, entrepreneurs, civic leaders and youths were expected at the event, which was in its fifth edition.

Apart from the vice president, other dignitaries expected at the programme are the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode; a former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke.

Others are Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Mathias Tsado, Ahmed Buhari, Tope Fasua, David Esosa Ize-Iyamu, Dr Kola Christwealth, Eunice Atuejide, Dr Elishama Ideh, among others.