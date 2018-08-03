The Dankwambo Grassroots Networks (DGN), a support group for Governor Ibrahim Dankwanbo, has described the governor as a credible alternative to run for the 2019 Presidential Election.

The group while addressing a press conference in Abuja, also called for support for the governor if he joins the Presidential race.

Our correspondent reports that Dankwambo is yet to declare his intention to run for the 2019 Presidential Election amid speculations that he is interested in running for the office.

Mr Edu Babatunde, the coordinator of the network at a briefing tagged: “Nigeria at the Crossroads: Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo as the Credible Alternative”, said that the governor was worthy of the office as he is without blame.

Babatunde called on Nigerians to interrogate the capacity of all aspirants ahead of 2019 presidential election, urging them to rid their minds of religious, ethnic, political and emotional rhetoric.

He also urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to see the current situation as a perfect opportunity to support the alleged ambition of Dankwambo for great reforms.

According to him, to remove the incumbent, PDP needs a man with unblemished record in public service and a man who Nigeria can trust with proven record of solving problems.

“l also call on all Nigerians, political coalitions, friends of Nigeria and good governance to rally round Dankwambo if we are truly desirous of building a better Nigeria.

“We warmly welcome those who want to be part of this Network to make Nigeria great.

“Finally, let me use this opportunity to inform Dankwambo’ that, from our consultations with stakeholders especially in the grassroots, the enthusiasm and easy acceptance of his candidature is heart-warming.

“It shows Nigerians are becoming more politically conscious and know what they want from their leaders.

“To this end, we call on you to finally declare to contest for the 2019 presidency so that those who have embrace the Dankwambo presidency as the ideal choice for Nigeria will be motivated and energized to work towards its actualization,” he said.

The coordinator said that the performance of Dankwambo as a governor and former Accountant-General of the Federation had shown that he would be the best option for Nigeria in 2019.

He stated that the governor had been able to transform education, health care and infrastructure development in Gombe State since he became governor.

Babatunde added that Dankwambo also possessed the skill and expertise in public service to enable him lead Nigeria to the promised land.