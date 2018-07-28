The Dattuwa Mangan Wuntin Gumau, Garba Aliyu Maigamo, has created a support group for the second term ambition of governor Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State.

Maigamo explained that the governor deserves a second term, based on his credible performance, urging the electorate to extend the governor’s tenure beyond 2019.

The community leader has set up a mobilisation group, ‘Makama BabbaMandate Support Group’, to drum support for the governor, whom he requested to seek renomination for 2019 election.

Maigamo lauded Governor Abubakar for his creative financial management, successful infrastructural battle, rural urban integration efforts, the development of the tourism sector, jobs creation and security to lives and property.

He spoke with reporters in Bauchi on the activities of the new group he created, saying that the group is to set up some directorates to take charge of critical assignments germane to the realisation of second term for the governor.

The directorates include; Administration, Research and Intelligence, Ethnic Nationalities, Planning and Statistics, ICT Finance, Budget, Media, Welfare, Women Affairs, Monitoring and Evaluation, Protocols and Events, and Mobilisation.

Maigamo added that no fewer than 30 volunteer groups clamoring for a second term for the governor have agreed to team up with the organisation to achieve the objective.