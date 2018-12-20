The No Alternative to Buhari-Osinbajo 2019, a political campaign group has decried campaigns by opposition parties that were whipping up sentiments among “uniformed and undecided electorate” ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mr Vicent Uba, National Coordinator of the group, made the remark on Wednesday in Abuja when he led some of the group’s members on a courtesy visit to Dr Mamud Abubakar, National Chairman, Buhari Support Organisation (BOS).

The BOS is a support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uba said in spite of the development, the group was standing shoulder-to-should with the opposition, doing media campaigns to debunk their negative propaganda.

To achieve its objective, he said, the group would be showcasing the numerous achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to sensitise Nigerians ahead of the election.

He, however, said that embarking on the mission had been demanding, especially with the limited resources at the disposal of the group.

“We have relied on out of personal pocket expenses to keep going in the desire to get to the next level, “ the national coordinator said.

He said while the group would appreciate financial support from public spirited individuals, it had yet to reach out because it did not want to go against the operating policies of the APC and the BSO.

“We will therefore, appreciate it, if given the approval and support to raise funds through launching, donations and gifts for the purpose of carrying out our planned activities as the countdown to the 2019 elections continues,“ he said.

Uba assured that the group was committed to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, because according to him, his re-election borders on the well being of all Nigerians and the country.

Abubakar, national chairman of the BOS in his response, thanked the group for their commitment, adding that there was indeed no alternative to President Buhari in 2019.

He noted that Nigerians were under some form of slavery before President Buhari assumed office in 2019, adding that he was poised to take Nigeria to the next leave of infrastructure and economy development.

He maintained that the APC government led by President Buhari had achieved so much with every Nigerian benefiting directing or indirectly.

The national chairman said that under the government, the country`s agricultural base had been rebuilt and farmers were now among the richest in the country.

He said the country`s economy was near collapse when the APC government came into office, adding that the government was rebuilding the economy and working to get the country back to the people and make it an envy of other nations.

On the issue of financial assistance raised by the group, Abubakar said; “we will get to the point where we will be able to assist you. We will work with you to ensure President Buhari`s re-election in 2019”.