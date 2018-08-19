The chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Derin Adebiyi, has reiterated that the governorship slot of the party for the state in 2019 has been zoned to Ogun West.

He added, however, that the other two zones are not barred from vying for the exalted position.

He said this on Friday while addressing party executives, members and receiving one of the governorship aspirants from Ogun West, Biyi Otegbeye, at the party secretariat in Abeokuta when Otegbeye made his declaration.

Adebiyi also condemned the allegation that the Yewa-Awori zone has no qualified governorship aspirants, saying that the party would give every aspirant in the party level playing field, without confering any undue advantage to any of them.

He said, “I want to rejoice with the the people of Ogun West that the governorship ticket of the party has been zoned to their district.

“The APC executives will not waiver on this zoning policy because the party is supreme.

“Aspirants from the other two senatorial districts are free to run in the governorship race with Ogun West because the party will not prevent them from coming out. We have provided a level playing ground for every aspirant.

“However, because the party is supreme, zoning policy will guide us.”

The party chairman counselled the people of Ogun West to go and put their house in order and be united, so that the governorship slot would not slip away from them.

On his own part, Otegbeye, an Ilaro-born politician, said that the rich culture and values in Yewa-Awori axis (Ogun West), within the sub-ethnic groups within the zone should not be mistaken for disunity.

He said if elected the governor in 2019, he would provide quality leadership and move the state to the next phase of development.